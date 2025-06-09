Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 284,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 146,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Unigold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.
Unigold Company Profile
Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.
