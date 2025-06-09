Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:UL opened at $63.03 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

