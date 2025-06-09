VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 116,566.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.75.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

