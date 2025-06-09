Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

VDC opened at $221.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $201.35 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

