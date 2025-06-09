Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $185.73. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

