Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,621,000 after purchasing an additional 569,722 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,376,000 after acquiring an additional 45,917 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

