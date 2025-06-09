Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stake Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $115.47 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

