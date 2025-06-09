Vest Financial LLC Acquires 11,417 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. This trade represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $110,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,171.12. This represents a 570.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

