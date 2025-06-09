Vest Financial LLC Acquires 5,877 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,164,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693,127 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,912,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,410,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,225,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,093 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of INFY opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

