Vest Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of National Bank by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.00 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.47 million. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

