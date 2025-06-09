Vest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,680 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Kemper by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $63.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

