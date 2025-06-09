Vest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,532 UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,190,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,900,000 after buying an additional 88,705 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

