Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $98.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.