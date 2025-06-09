Vest Financial LLC Buys 5,557 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 275.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 638,393 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,771,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 519,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -853,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

