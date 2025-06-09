Vest Financial LLC Buys 5,581 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.15 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

