Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 12,691 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,691 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 687.2% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,810,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 188,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.