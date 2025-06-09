Vest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 14,545 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

