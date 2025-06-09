Vest Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Owens Corning by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,337,000 after buying an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,220,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $135.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.