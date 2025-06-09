Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.97.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.32 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

