Vest Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,224,444 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SLM by 489.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

