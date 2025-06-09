Vest Financial LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,879,000 after buying an additional 1,957,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,275,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,925,000 after buying an additional 632,437 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Open Text by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,308,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,670,000 after buying an additional 389,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Text by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after buying an additional 2,586,549 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Barclays lowered their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

