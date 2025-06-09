Vest Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $108.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,041 shares of company stock worth $509,986 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

