Vest Financial LLC Invests $275,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $92.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.61.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Amdocs’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

