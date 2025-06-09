Vest Financial LLC Invests $389,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Seaways by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6,709.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,813.65. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $516,956. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $37.34 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

