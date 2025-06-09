Vest Financial LLC Invests $667,000 in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after buying an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

