Vest Financial LLC Invests $810,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,885 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 6,379.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after purchasing an additional 535,974 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $30,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 7,044.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brady

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.