Vest Financial LLC Invests $860,000 in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Employers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Employers by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Employers by 5,792.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 106,879 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,035.68. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $148,199.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,164.70. This represents a 71.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Employers stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Employers’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.