Vest Financial LLC Invests $908,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.7%

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

