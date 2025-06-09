Vest Financial LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Graham by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $960.36 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $683.00 and a twelve month high of $1,015.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $935.85 and a 200-day moving average of $928.68.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s payout ratio is 5.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

