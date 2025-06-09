Vest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,967.74 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,842.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,819.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

