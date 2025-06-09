Vest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,866,133,000 after purchasing an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,030,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $952,962,000 after purchasing an additional 450,858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,250,000 after acquiring an additional 371,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,580,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,057 shares of company stock worth $517,733. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NOC opened at $489.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.04 and a 200-day moving average of $482.29. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.