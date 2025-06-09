Vest Financial LLC Purchases 8,009 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,123,000 after buying an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,792,000 after buying an additional 3,013,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.