Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,816 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 10,900.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in First Merchants by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 281,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FRME. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

