Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 859 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UI. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 66,500.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 37,116.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $408.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.06 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.85 and its 200 day moving average is $351.53.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

