Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $93.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.