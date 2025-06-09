Vest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after buying an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of HP by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $9,481,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. HP’s payout ratio is 44.40%.

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

