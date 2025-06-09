Vest Financial LLC Sells 20,715 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4,459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $53.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

