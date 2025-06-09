Vest Financial LLC Sells 22,662 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vest Financial LLC lowered its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RHI. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

