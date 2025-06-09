Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 285.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ashland by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s payout ratio is -69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

