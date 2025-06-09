Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $85.25 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

