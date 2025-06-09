Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,534,000 after purchasing an additional 118,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $76.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

