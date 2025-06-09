Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB opened at $55.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $675.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $330,328.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,814,089.79. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

