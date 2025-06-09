Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 668.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Stock Up 1.6%

TNC stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.26). Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 32.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

