Vest Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,794 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $41,317,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

NYSE DINO opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

