Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,553 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $143,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $53,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,770,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roy Shoshani acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,922.50. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares in the company, valued at $785,929.69. The trade was a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $193,280 in the last ninety days. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.63%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

