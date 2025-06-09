Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 11.2% during the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 446,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,011 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5,158.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,186 shares during the period. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

