Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ELF opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,375 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,147. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

