Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2,314.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,050 shares of company stock worth $13,267,077. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $234.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.69. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $236.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

