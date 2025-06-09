Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3,408.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100,056.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 47,236 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $83.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

