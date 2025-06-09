Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,464,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,650,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

DBEF opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

